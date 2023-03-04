Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

Emergent Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Emergent Metals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

