Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
Emergent Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Emergent Metals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
About Emergent Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Metals (EGMCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.