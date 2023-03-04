Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Trading Up 6.4%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 1,666,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,745,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

