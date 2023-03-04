Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Up 0.7%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($14.72) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($14.60). Approximately 244,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 409,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($14.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,580 ($19.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4,518.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Energean Dividend Announcement

Energean Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37,037.04%.

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.