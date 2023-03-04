Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 64,395 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $3,712,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

