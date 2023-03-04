Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.