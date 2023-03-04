Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60,005 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

