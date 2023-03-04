Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,003,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

