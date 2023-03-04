Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.90 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

