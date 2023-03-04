Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.96 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Alkermes worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.