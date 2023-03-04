Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.01 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 321,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,883,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,180 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 132,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,368,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,190,000 after acquiring an additional 760,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

