Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 990.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.