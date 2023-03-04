Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 195,981 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.15 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

