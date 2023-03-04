Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 76,385 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 119.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 289,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 182,323 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $8,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $7,275,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,492 shares of company stock worth $8,213,651 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shutterstock Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

SSTK stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.