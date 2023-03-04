Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.90 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,310 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
