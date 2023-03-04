Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lantheus by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 5,338.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

