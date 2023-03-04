ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

ENI opened at €13.42 ($14.28) on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.96 and a 200-day moving average of €13.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

