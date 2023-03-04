Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.36 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DGX opened at $140.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

