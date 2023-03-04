Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

