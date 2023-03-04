Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.14 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.90% of Dorman Products worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

