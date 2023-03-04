Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 89.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

