Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

WMB stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

