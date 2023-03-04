Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,445 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

