Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Globant worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Globant by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Globant by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Globant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $282.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

