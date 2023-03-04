Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,917 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,917 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after acquiring an additional 525,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile



Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

