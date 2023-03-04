Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 551,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,892 ($22.83) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,270 ($27.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 1,930 ($23.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.