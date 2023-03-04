Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger Buys 1,258 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,235.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

