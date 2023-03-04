EOS (EOS) Trading 17% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. EOS has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $448.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006984 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,330,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,336,147 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

