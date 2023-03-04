EPAM Systems’ (EPAM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $391.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.14.
EPAM Systems stock opened at $305.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.20 and its 200-day moving average is $356.38. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
