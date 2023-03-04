Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Motco purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $59.84 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

