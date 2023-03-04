Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of Rush Enterprises worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 154.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 448.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,008. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.