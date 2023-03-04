Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,157,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.