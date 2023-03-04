Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,979 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Splunk worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

