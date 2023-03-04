Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 594,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.20% of Enhabit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Stock Down 0.1 %

About Enhabit

NYSE:EHAB opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.