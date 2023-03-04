Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 22,609 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.81% of Compass Minerals International worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 976.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.