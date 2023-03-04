Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.