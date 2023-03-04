Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 381,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.5 %

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of MBUU opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

