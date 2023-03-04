EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LSP Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 517,231 shares during the period. EQT comprises approximately 9.1% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of EQT worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in EQT by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

