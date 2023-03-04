Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Simon Miller Sells 380 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $705.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.