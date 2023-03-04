Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Karl Strohmeyer Sells 56 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $705.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

