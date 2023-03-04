ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

ESAB Trading Up 0.0 %

ESAB stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

