ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.10 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

