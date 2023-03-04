ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

