Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212,294 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

