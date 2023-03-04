Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

