Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.64% of Performant Financial worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 31.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Performant Financial Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.