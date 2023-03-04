Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $366,000 Stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.21% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

