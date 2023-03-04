Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.90% of TransAct Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TACT. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TACT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

