Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.98 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

