Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 258,167 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,167 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Cowen worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 188.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.