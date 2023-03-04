Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 41,990 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,990 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Profire Energy worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Profire Energy Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.